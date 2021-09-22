Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires New Stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth $88,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,750,000.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYAU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 22,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,154. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.