Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires Shares of 545,137 Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 545,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $4,204,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LYEL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

