Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys 407,211 Shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) by 1,163.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 1.48% of Bridgetown 2 worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTNB. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $23,040,000. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $7,168,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $7,077,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,195,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,120,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTNB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,116. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

