Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Raises Stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,220 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 4.35% of Motion Acquisition worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Motion Acquisition by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $985,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motion Acquisition stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,201. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Motion Acquisition Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

