Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes $3.93 Million Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPDI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,574,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000.

Shares of XPDI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,984. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

