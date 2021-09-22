Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

ARES stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. Ares Management has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

