Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Argo Group International in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of ARGO opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Argo Group International by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 71.7% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

