Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 33,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 75,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

