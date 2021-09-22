Arion 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $45,360.04 and approximately $5.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00170381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00113961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.40 or 0.07045266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,050.16 or 0.99969577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.00797561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,668,393 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

