Arjuna Capital Buys 2,235 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.68. 212,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,020. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

