Arjuna Capital Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. 60,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,969. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

