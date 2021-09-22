Arjuna Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.82. 108,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.10 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.