ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,493 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.29. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

