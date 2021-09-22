Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.86. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $10,025,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,183,885 shares in the company, valued at $199,502,234.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 993,915 shares of company stock worth $79,914,800 and sold 101,032 shares worth $7,236,018. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $46,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

