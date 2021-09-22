ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $8.38 on Monday. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

