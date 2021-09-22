ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in ASE Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.