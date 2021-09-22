ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $11.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $866.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $798.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $698.11. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $351.09 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.25.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.