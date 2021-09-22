AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.68 Million

Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report sales of $138.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.63 million to $141.00 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $107.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $528.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $532.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $617.77 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $657.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,537. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,463,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

