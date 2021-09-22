Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.91

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and traded as high as $17.30. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 44,608 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALPMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.