Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Raised to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Astronics stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 104,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 150.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

