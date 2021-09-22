Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.48). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,140%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of ATER traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 622,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748,315. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $517.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 4.12.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

