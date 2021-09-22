Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0009

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $37,577.50 and $26.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,015.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.86 or 0.06987778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00367270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $536.23 or 0.01246577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00115251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00532384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.42 or 0.00542642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00352251 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,711,308 coins and its circulating supply is 43,630,012 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

