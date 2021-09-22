Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ AY opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $14,958,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $13,483,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

