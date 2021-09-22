AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Up 28.9% in August

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,900 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 430,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AUOTY stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.45. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUOTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. cut AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

