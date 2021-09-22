Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,452 ($18.97). 224,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 242,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440 ($18.81).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 986 ($12.88) to GBX 1,106 ($14.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

