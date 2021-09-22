Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$9.10.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$7.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$24.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

