AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post $18.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.57 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $74.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.86 million to $77.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $72.18 million to $90.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AUTO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AutoWeb by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.