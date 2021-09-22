AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share.

AZO stock opened at $1,643.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,598.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,491.96. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

