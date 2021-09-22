AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,820.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,646.63.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,643.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,598.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,491.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.74 by $5.98. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

