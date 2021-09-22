Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.77

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 31708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.
A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
