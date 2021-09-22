Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.77

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 31708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

