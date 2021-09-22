AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.29 Million

Analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce sales of $14.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $18.36 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 296.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $54.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.76 million, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $188.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 6,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.20.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

