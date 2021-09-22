Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2,029,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.94.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.