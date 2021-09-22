Axis DeFi (AXIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,818.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $560,588.48 and $21,818.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00129577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

