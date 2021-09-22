Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

AYA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$8.62 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$2.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$895.66 million and a PE ratio of -718.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.10.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.