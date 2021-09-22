BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.85

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.85 and traded as high as $30.89. BAE Systems shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 163,709 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

