Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 127.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,258 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCSF. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $972.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

