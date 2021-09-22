Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,483 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Chevron worth $149,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,485,811. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

