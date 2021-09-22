Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 70,697 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,875,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,697 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $269,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 236,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,940,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

