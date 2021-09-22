Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,282,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,914 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $128,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 223,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,246,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

