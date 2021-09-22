Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $211.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,695 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $211,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 983.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 12,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. 487,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,055,202. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

