Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises about 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of The Progressive worth $320,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after buying an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after buying an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,318,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,528,000 after buying an additional 647,242 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. cut their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,333. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,943. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

