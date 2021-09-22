Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Ball by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 114,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

