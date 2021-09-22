Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.68

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $16.53. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 142,608 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $647.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

