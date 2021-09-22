Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 546,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,703,535. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $336.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.