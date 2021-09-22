Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 174,248 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,126,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.56.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.53. 31,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

