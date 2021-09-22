Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Deere & Company worth $1,097,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.30.

DE stock traded up $7.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.40. 9,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,422. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $211.38 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.24. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

