Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $658,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,079,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

AMP traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.39. 1,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $277.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

