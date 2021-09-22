Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.01 Billion Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,195,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,010,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,293. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

