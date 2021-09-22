Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,037,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $806,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.32. 4,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,045. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.76 and its 200-day moving average is $266.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.