Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,624,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of Emerson Electric worth $733,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after buying an additional 554,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 133.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,002,000 after buying an additional 494,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

